Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 176993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.