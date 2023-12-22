Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 176993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 12.61%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 256.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

