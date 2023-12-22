Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Get Axonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXNX

Axonics Trading Up 2.4 %

Axonics stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.44 and a beta of 0.48. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.