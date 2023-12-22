Willem A. Meintjes Sells 4,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

