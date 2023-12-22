Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. Oracle has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

