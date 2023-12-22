Goldplat (LON:GDP) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Approximately 300,709 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 175,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Goldplat Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

