Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $22,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ambarella by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 104,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

