Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $22,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
