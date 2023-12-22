Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.62

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.83 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.97 or 0.05267348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00101440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,347,126,891 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.