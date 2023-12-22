iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after purchasing an additional 289,769 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $107.72 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

