PFG Advisors Grows Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 229.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.