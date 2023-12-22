PFG Advisors Buys 213 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after buying an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,868,000 after acquiring an additional 727,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,874,000 after acquiring an additional 230,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $100.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

