PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VIOG opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $108.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

