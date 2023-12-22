PFG Advisors Purchases 261 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

