PFG Advisors Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,973 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

