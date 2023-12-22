PFG Advisors Acquires 7,656 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $52.84 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $546.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

