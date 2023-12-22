PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 427,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $38.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

