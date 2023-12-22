Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

