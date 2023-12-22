PFG Advisors Cuts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

