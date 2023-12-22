Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.43

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 177153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 90,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,504,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

