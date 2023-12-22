Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.44

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 10677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $590.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.