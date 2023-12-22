Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.44

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 10677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $590.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $104,423.13. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,124,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,456,844.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $321,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,898,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,543,661.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,762. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

