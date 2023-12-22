NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 3.3%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 155,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,290,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $436,125.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

