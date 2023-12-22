EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. EnerSys's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

