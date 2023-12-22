Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49. Approximately 26,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 706,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.38 million. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,103,385.36. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

