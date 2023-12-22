Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 65,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 56,817 shares.The stock last traded at $93.75 and had previously closed at $94.44.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

