Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down to $59.16

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.16, but opened at $57.59. Terex shares last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 69,132 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Terex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terex by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

