FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.000-18.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDX opened at $247.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1 year low of $167.63 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

