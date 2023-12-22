QITMEER NETWORK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $267,879.26 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $267,879.26 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.09412969 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $247,329.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

