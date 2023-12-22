Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Declares $2.19 Quarterly Dividend

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 2.1875 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 77.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 2.6 %

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

