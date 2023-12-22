Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold Sells 2,402 Shares

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $48,064.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 110.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Alpine Immune Sciences



Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

