Brian Howlett Sells 15,000 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$58,950.00.

Brian Howlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$116,550.00.

Bitfarms Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BITF stock opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.94. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$4.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

