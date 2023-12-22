Solana (SOL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.01 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Solana has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $93.69 or 0.00214949 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $40.04 billion and $6.01 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 565,383,064 coins and its circulating supply is 427,334,652 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
