DigiByte Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $152.52 million and $4.98 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,587.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00163662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.00539915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.00395002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00049762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00115079 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,713,121,685 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

