Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $960.80 million and $70.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002250 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 985,294,115 coins and its circulating supply is 964,316,325 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.

