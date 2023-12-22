Horizen (ZEN) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Horizen has a market cap of $145.84 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.08 or 0.00023115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00069123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,475,144 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

