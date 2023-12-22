Stratis Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002741 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $186.99 million and approximately $47.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,309.35 or 0.05298207 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00101377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025816 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,535,577 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

