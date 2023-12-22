Citigroup Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CFG opened at $32.91 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

