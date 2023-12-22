Cosmos Price Hits $11.25 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.27 billion and approximately $316.84 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.25 or 0.00025816 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00101377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005520 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 379,905,983 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

