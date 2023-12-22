Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
DXPE stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $549.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DXP Enterprises
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DXP Enterprises
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.