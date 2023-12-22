Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $549.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $3,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXP Enterprises

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.