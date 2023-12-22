QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,079.82

QUASA (QUA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $99,203.25 and approximately $1,079.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.51 or 1.00039831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003574 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00076854 USD and is down -23.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,267.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

