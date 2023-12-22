Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $491.95 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $30.13 or 0.00069123 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $491.95 million and approximately $67.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023115 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

