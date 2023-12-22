KickToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $278.60 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. KickToken has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $278.60 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.51 or 1.00039831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003574 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,748,131 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,748,203.7988705. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01946219 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $283.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

