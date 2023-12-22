AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

AlloVir Stock Performance

ALVR opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AlloVir by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AlloVir by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

