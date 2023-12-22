Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,794 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

