Key Bridge Compliance LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 265,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,324,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Key Bridge Compliance LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.