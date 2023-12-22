36,105 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Key Bridge Compliance LLC

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,000. CME Group comprises about 2.3% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.77 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.21 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

