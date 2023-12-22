Key Bridge Compliance LLC Buys Shares of 20,646 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $172.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average is $160.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

