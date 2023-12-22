11,402 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Key Bridge Compliance LLC

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,817,630,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

