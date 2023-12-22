Key Bridge Compliance LLC Buys Shares of 18,744 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %

LAMR stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

