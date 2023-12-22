Key Bridge Compliance LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 256.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $26.52 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

