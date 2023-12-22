PFG Advisors Sells 1,709 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

