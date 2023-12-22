PFG Advisors Purchases 7,035 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

